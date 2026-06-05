Clued-in | Laos-China cooperation: From land-linked connectivity to sustainable development

By Souliya Mounnarath (People's Daily Online) 15:11, June 05, 2026

The recent state visit of Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith to China marks an important milestone in the deepening partnership between Laos and China and underscores the growing significance of China-ASEAN cooperation in an increasingly complex global environment. The visit takes place as Laos and China commemorate the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and coincides with the 5th anniversary of the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership, offering an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of bilateral and regional cooperation while charting a shared vision for the future.

At a time marked by geopolitical uncertainty, economic headwinds, and accelerating technological and environmental transitions, China, ASEAN, and their member states continue to demonstrate the value of openness, connectivity, and mutually beneficial development. More than a reaffirmation of the enduring friendship between Laos and China, the visit highlights the expanding scope of bilateral cooperation, from infrastructure development and trade to renewable energy, industrial modernization, healthcare, education, and people-to-people exchanges. It also reflects the broader aspiration of building a China-ASEAN community with a shared future founded on shared prosperity, sustainable development, and regional resilience.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1961, Laos and China have steadily expanded cooperation across political, economic, social, and cultural domains. At the regional level, China and ASEAN have strengthened collaboration across trade, investment, connectivity, the digital economy, public health, and sustainable development under their comprehensive strategic partnership. Within this broader framework, Laos has emerged as an important bridge linking China with mainland Southeast Asia. Through enhanced connectivity, expanding economic ties, and growing people-to-people exchanges, Laos increasingly demonstrates how practical cooperation can generate tangible benefits while contributing to regional integration, sustainable development, and shared prosperity across the ASEAN-China region.

Connectivity as the foundation of shared development

One of the most remarkable achievements of Laos-China cooperation has been the successful implementation of the Laos-China Railway (LCR). Since commencing operations in December 2021, the railway has transformed the economic geography of Laos and strengthened regional linkages across mainland Southeast Asia. As Laos and China commemorate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026, the railway stands as a flagship project of bilateral cooperation and a tangible symbol of the enduring friendship between the two countries.

For decades, Laos pursued a national vision of transforming itself from a landlocked country into a land-linked nation. The railway has significantly accelerated this ambition by connecting Vientiane with Kunming in China's Yunnan Province through a modern transportation corridor spanning approximately 1,035 kilometers. Travel time between the two cities has been reduced from nearly two days by road to around 10 hours by rail, while transportation costs have fallen by an estimated 30-50 percent.

The economic impact has been substantial. Trade between Laos and China has expanded rapidly, investment opportunities have increased, and the movement of goods and people has become more efficient. In 2025, bilateral trade reached US$9.82 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 19.3 percent. China remains Laos' largest trading partner and foreign investor, with cumulative investment exceeding $18 billion across key sectors, including infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and the digital economy.

The railway has also emerged as a major logistics corridor under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and a key driver of the Laos-China economic corridor. By the end of March 2026, cargo transport volume had exceeded 80 million tonnes, including more than 18 million tonnes of cross-border freight. The variety of goods transported has expanded significantly to include agricultural products, electronics, machinery, photovoltaic equipment, and cold-chain products, reinforcing regional supply chains and facilitating cross-border trade.

Agricultural exports have been among the principal beneficiaries. Products such as bananas, cassava, rubber, durian, and rice now reach Chinese markets more quickly and efficiently, reducing spoilage and increasing returns for Lao farmers. As a result, the railway has strengthened Laos' position within regional agricultural value chains while creating new opportunities for rural communities to participate in international markets.

Passenger mobility has expanded just as dramatically. As of May 2026, the LCR had recorded more than 73.38 million passenger trips, including over 840,000 cross-border journeys since international passenger services began in April 2023. This growth reflects rising tourism, business exchanges, educational cooperation, and people-to-people interactions among China, Laos, and neighboring ASEAN countries.

More importantly, the railway has become an integral component of broader ASEAN connectivity initiatives. As a key section of the Kunming-Singapore Railway Corridor and the emerging Pan-Asian Railway Network, it strengthens transportation links between China and mainland Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. The railway has enabled agricultural products and other goods from across the region to reach Chinese markets more rapidly and efficiently, contributing to deeper economic integration and regional interdependence. The LCR also connects Southeast Asia with the China-Europe freight railway network, providing ASEAN exporters with faster and more diversified access to international markets. This not only enhances supply-chain resilience but also strengthens regional economic cooperation in an increasingly uncertain global trading environment.

More than a transportation project, the LCR has become a catalyst for economic transformation and regional integration. By facilitating trade, investment, tourism, and industrial development, it has helped reshape Laos' development trajectory while strengthening links between China and ASEAN. As both countries continue to advance the Laos-China community with a shared future, the railway stands as a compelling example of how infrastructure cooperation can promote shared development and contribute to a more integrated, resilient, and prosperous China-ASEAN region.

Laos as a gateway between China and ASEAN

Laos occupies a unique strategic position within the broader China-ASEAN partnership. Located at the heart of mainland Southeast Asia and sharing borders with five neighboring countries, Laos serves as a natural bridge connecting China with ASEAN markets. This geographic advantage, combined with significant investments in transportation and logistics infrastructure, is enhancing the country's role as a key node in regional economic integration.

The transformation of Laos into a regional logistics and production hub is becoming increasingly visible. The LCR, together with expanding road networks, logistics parks, dry ports, and special economic zones, has strengthened the country's links with regional and global markets. These developments are helping to reduce transportation costs, facilitate trade, and improve the efficiency of cross-border supply chains. They are also strengthening Laos' role in regional supply chains and enhancing its integration into the broader China-ASEAN economic landscape.

Projects such as the Saysettha Development Zone in Vientiane highlight the growing success of industrial cooperation between Laos and China. The zone has attracted more than 145 enterprises from nine countries and generated approximately $3 billion in investment. It has emerged as an important platform for industrial development, technology transfer, and employment creation, generating more than 10,000 jobs and demonstrating how infrastructure development can support broader economic transformation. Meanwhile, the continued expansion of logistics facilities, dry ports, and cross-border economic corridors is further enhancing Laos' position as a strategic transit and production hub linking China with ASEAN markets.

The benefits extend well beyond Laos. Improved transportation and logistics networks are helping businesses across Southeast Asia access markets more efficiently while encouraging greater cross-border investment and industrial cooperation. As regional linkages continue to deepen, Laos is increasingly contributing to supply-chain resilience, trade facilitation, and economic integration across mainland Southeast Asia.

A more connected and economically dynamic Laos contributes to greater regional cohesion and integration. Improved infrastructure reduces barriers to trade, facilitates investment flows, and creates new opportunities for cross-border cooperation. Positioned at the crossroads of China and mainland Southeast Asia, Laos is increasingly serving as a strategic gateway for trade, investment, and industrial collaboration. This mutually reinforcing relationship supports regional prosperity, strengthens economic interdependence, and advances the broader process of China-ASEAN economic integration.

From connectivity to green development and industrial transformation

While the LCR remains the flagship symbol of bilateral cooperation, the partnership is increasingly expanding beyond infrastructure connectivity into green development, renewable energy, and industrial modernization. As the world confronts climate change and energy transition challenges, Laos and China are deepening collaboration in renewable energy and sustainable industries. Among the most significant recent initiatives is the 1,000-megawatt China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) solar power project in Oudomxay province, which is expected to become one of the largest solar energy facilities in Southeast Asia. Together with the recently launched 9.5-megawatt solar power project in Salavan province, these initiatives support Laos' efforts to diversify its energy mix, strengthen energy security, and advance low-carbon development.

Beyond energy generation, attention is increasingly turning to green industrial transformation. Recent initiatives to study the feasibility of an AI-powered green aluminum industrial park in northern Laos demonstrate how renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, and digital technologies can be integrated to create a modern and sustainable industrial ecosystem. Such projects have the potential to generate employment, enhance technological capabilities, and support economic diversification while maintaining environmental sustainability.

This emerging phase of engagement reflects a broader shift from traditional infrastructure development toward innovation-driven growth. By combining transportation networks, renewable energy, industrial modernization, and technological innovation, Laos and China are creating new opportunities for sustainable development and regional competitiveness.

These developments align closely with regional priorities under the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, particularly efforts to advance sustainable growth, energy transition, and green industrialization. They also demonstrate how infrastructure can serve as a foundation for broader economic transformation. The integration of transportation networks, clean energy, and advanced industries illustrates how regional cooperation can contribute not only to economic growth but also to long-term sustainability, resilience, and shared prosperity across the ASEAN-China region.

Strengthening people-to-people connectivity

Beyond economic cooperation and infrastructure development, people-to-people exchanges remain a vital pillar of the Laos-China partnership and an important foundation for broader China-ASEAN relations. Over the years, cooperation has expanded steadily across culture, healthcare, education, tourism, and youth exchanges, bringing tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries and fostering greater mutual understanding.

Cultural exchanges have continued to deepen. In May 2026, the Laos-China Film Festival provided a platform for promoting cultural dialogue and strengthening friendship between the two peoples. Similarly, the "Tea and the World: Elegant Gathering" series of tea culture exchange activities showcased traditional Chinese tea culture and highlighted the long-standing cultural links between the two neighboring countries. Such initiatives contribute to stronger people-to-people bonds while promoting greater appreciation of each other's traditions and heritage.

Cooperation in public health has also expanded. Building on successful projects such as the expansion of Mahosot Hospital in Vientiane, medical collaboration continues to advance through new initiatives. In February 2026, an airplane hospital jointly developed by the Eye & ENT Hospital of Fudan University and the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China arrived in Laos for its first overseas public welfare medical mission, providing free consultations, screenings, and specialized healthcare services. These efforts demonstrate a shared commitment to improving public welfare and expanding access to quality healthcare.

Educational cooperation remains another important area of engagement. China continues to provide scholarships and training opportunities for Lao students while supporting educational development projects across the country. In March 2026, the construction and renovation of Meuangxay Secondary School in Oudomxay province was completed and officially handed over. Beyond improving educational facilities, the project generated substantial local employment during its construction phase. Additional initiatives, including the China-aided Laos distance education project and the China-aided Laos rural teachers' quality and capacity improvement project, have further contributed to enhancing educational opportunities and human resource development in Laos.

Tourism has likewise become an increasingly dynamic area of cooperation. Benefiting from improved connectivity and growing people-to-people exchanges, China remained one of the largest sources of international visitors to Laos in 2025, with more than one million Chinese tourists visiting the country, representing a year-on-year increase of over 24 percent. As tourism continues to expand, Lao authorities expect visitor arrivals from China to grow further in the coming years, contributing to local economic development and cultural interaction.

These exchanges highlight that the Laos-China partnership extends well beyond trade and infrastructure. By strengthening cooperation in culture, healthcare, education, and tourism, both countries are investing in the human dimension of their relationship. Such initiatives help cultivate trust, friendship, and mutual understanding, providing a durable social foundation for the long-term development of the China–Laos community with a shared future and broader ASEAN-China cooperation.

A shared vision for the future

The evolution of Laos-China relations demonstrates how enduring political trust can be translated into practical cooperation and shared development. What began as a traditional friendship between neighboring countries has evolved into a comprehensive strategic partnership encompassing infrastructure, trade, investment, renewable energy, industrial modernization, healthcare, education, and cultural exchanges.

The achievements highlighted throughout this article reflect a broader transformation in the nature of bilateral cooperation. From the LCR and the Laos-China Economic Corridor to emerging initiatives in clean energy, digital innovation, and green industrial development, cooperation is increasingly focused on creating long-term value through sustainable and inclusive growth.

As ASEAN seeks to enhance resilience, sustainability, and economic integration amid an increasingly uncertain global environment, the experience of Laos-China cooperation offers valuable insights. It demonstrates that connectivity is not an end in itself but a foundation for broader economic transformation, technological advancement, and social development. When complemented by investments in human capital, green growth, and people-to-people exchanges, infrastructure can become a powerful catalyst for regional prosperity.

At the national level, this partnership supports Laos' aspiration to become a land-linked economy more deeply integrated into regional and global value chains. More broadly, it underscores the importance of fostering cooperation that delivers tangible benefits to people's lives while advancing wider regional objectives.

Marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the Laos-China Friendship Year in 2026, bilateral ties are entering a new stage characterized by higher-quality development, technological innovation, and deeper regional engagement. In this context, Laos is increasingly positioned not only as a gateway between China and ASEAN, but also as an active contributor to regional connectivity, sustainable development, and shared prosperity.

Perhaps the broader significance of the Laos-China experience lies in its demonstration that meaningful regional integration is built not only through physical infrastructure, but also through shared aspirations, mutual trust, and investments in people. As the region navigates economic uncertainty, climate challenges, and technological transformation, the enduring question is not whether countries are connected, but how that connectivity can be harnessed to create a more sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous future for all. In this sense, the continued deepening of Laos-China cooperation offers a valuable example of how regional partnerships can contribute to the realization of a China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

The author is Head of International Cooperation Division, International Relations Office, National University of Laos

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)