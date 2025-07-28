Laos sets sights on more Chinese visitors
VIENTIANE, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Laos' Ministry of Culture and Tourism is preparing for the second Visit Laos-China Year, aiming to strengthen Laos' tourism promotion and attract more Chinese visitors.
A meeting to discuss preparations for the campaign was held in Lao capital Vientiane on Friday, chaired by Phouthone Dalalom, deputy director general of the ministry's Tourism Marketing Department, Lao National Radio reported on Saturday.
The meeting focused on outlining the background, objectives, and expected outcomes of the campaign.
Speaking at the meeting, Phouthone highlighted that the second Visit Laos-China Year aims to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Laos-China diplomatic relations and emphasized that the initiative is a strategic effort to promote Lao tourism and attract more Chinese visitors.
He noted the importance of improving infrastructure, facilities, accommodation, restaurants, tourist attractions, transportation, and related services to better accommodate and satisfy visiting tourists.
Additionally, officials are planning 14 key activities to diversify offerings for Chinese tourists, a vital target market for Laos.
The first Visit Laos-China Year, launched in 2019, attracted over 1 million Chinese tourists, accounting for 21 percent of total international arrivals. In 2024, Laos welcomed 1,048,035 Chinese visitors, and in the first half of 2025, 602,103 Chinese tourists were recorded, indicating continued growth, according to the report.
