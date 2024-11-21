Laos seeks to promote high-quality tourism

Xinhua) 17:18, November 21, 2024

VIENTIANE, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Lao authorities gathered in Lao capital Vientiane to develop a plan for Lao tourism from 2026 to 2030, aiming to ensure that the sector's development promotes high-quality tourism and aligns with international standards.

The meeting, held from Tuesday to Thursday, aimed to identify the future direction of tourism, with business operators and government officials from the Lao capital Vientiane and provinces sharing ideas on industry standards, according to a report from Laos' Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.

Speaking at the meeting, Lao Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Darany Phommavongsa said tourism stimulates the development of other sectors of the economy by creating jobs and incomes, and is a main driver of economic and social development, helping to ease poverty across the country.

The quality of tourism in Laos has gradually improved, especially through the seven ASEAN Tourism Standards and the ASEAN Sustainable Tourism Awards.

In addition, business operators are encouraged to perform to high standards, make guests feel welcome, and provide services that meet guests' needs and ensure their satisfaction.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Xian Jiangnan)