Laos hosts workshop to boost e-commerce cooperation between ASEAN, China's Hong Kong

Xinhua) 20:24, November 20, 2024

VIENTIANE, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Laos hosted a regional policy dialogue workshop on strengthening e-commerce cooperation to boost the region's economic development and strengthen trade between ASEAN and China's Hong Kong.

The meeting, held from Tuesday to Wednesday, aimed to promote business-to-business and business-to-consumer engagement under the ASEAN-Hong Kong Free Trade Agreement.

The event was attended by researchers and representatives of the ASEAN Coordinating Committee on Electronic Commerce, business bodies, and governments of regional countries, according to a report issued by Laos' Ministry of Industry and Commerce on Wednesday.

The dialogue aimed to identify and address key challenges faced by the e-commerce sector and to collaboratively shape policies that will enhance resilience, inclusivity and competitiveness in this field.

"One of the significant goals of the dialogue is to explore the development of a shared digital platform and ecosystem that can seamlessly facilitate cross-border transactions, benefiting both large corporations and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises," said Lao Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Chansouk Sengphachanh at the event.

The dialogue was also a call for unity and a shared vision as ASEAN member states work together to strengthen the region's digital economy, said Chansouk.

"The insights, strategies, and policy recommendations we develop here will not only enhance the resilience of our economies but will also empower our citizens and businesses to thrive in the digital age," she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Xian Jiangnan)