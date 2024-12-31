Laos to enforce stricter road safety measures during New Year celebrations

Xinhua) 18:53, December 31, 2024

VIENTIANE, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Laos' Ministry of Public Security has urged road users to strictly comply with traffic regulations to help prevent accidents and reduce fatalities during the New Year celebrations.

The ministry's Traffic Police Department has issued instructions aimed at reducing the number of accidents during this period. In addition, more traffic police will be stationed on local roads to enforce traffic regulations, the land traffic decree, and other relevant legislation.

During last year's New Year celebrations, 148 accidents were recorded, 227 people were injured, and 21 people died, according to the ministry's latest report.

