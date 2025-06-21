China-Laos Railway sparking growth in Laos

VIENTIANE, June 20 (Xinhua) -- The China-Laos Railway symbolizes Laos' aspirations to modernize its infrastructure and integrate with regional economies, holding the potential to improve socio-economic conditions and spark growth across the country, benefiting all levels of society.

"Since the construction of the China-Laos Railway began, Laos has experienced rapid development, with improved travel, infrastructure, and new opportunities for its youth," said Khampakaiy, an office worker who frequently travels for work, in an interview with Xinhua on Friday.

Khampakaiy noted that the railway not only offers greater convenience for travelers but also serves as a key driver of economic growth, trade, and skill development across various sectors and communities throughout the country.

On June 13, the fifth Lane Xang EMU train for the China-Laos Railway arrived in Laos, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of the railway's transportation capacity.

In his speech, Lao Minister of Public Works and Transport Ngampasong Muongmany said the new train will boost the efficiency of the railway system in Laos, making travel more convenient for locals and supporting the modernization of transportation. It will also strengthen Laos' role in regional connectivity and cross-border transport networks.

Chanhthip, a resident of southern Laos' Savannakhet province, said the China-Laos Railway strengthens Laos' regional connectivity and provides a great opportunity for faster and more efficient exports.

"Given the country's abundance of natural resources, the focus should be on promoting Lao agricultural products. By fully capitalizing on the railway's advantages, we can boost exports, benefiting both the nation and its farmers," she added.

Speaking at the ongoing ninth ordinary session of the Lao National Assembly's ninth legislature, Lao Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Linkham Douangsavanh said that since the opening of the China-Laos Railway in 2021, agricultural production and cross-border trade in Laos have significantly improved. The railway's low transportation costs, time savings, and efficient connectivity have attracted both local and foreign investment in sectors such as durian, coffee, mangoes, and livestock.

"The railway has gained popularity, and I believe many young Lao people will be drawn to careers in the sector. As more students enroll at the Lao Railway Vocational Technical College, they will acquire valuable skills and play a vital role in Laos' continued development," said Singnalinh, a 29-year-old resident in the Lao capital, Vientiane.

During his visit to the China-Laos Railway in late May, the United Nations resident coordinator in Laos, Bakhodir Burkhanov, praised the railway for enhancing Laos' infrastructure, improving connectivity, and making travel more accessible for residents and tourists.

"It's a great addition to the country's infrastructure, beneficial for the economy, people, and convenience," he said.

He was particularly impressed by the railway's punctuality, discipline, and emphasis on safety, noting how everything runs smoothly and how many people work behind the scenes to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

Since its opening on December 3, 2021, the China-Laos Railway has become a vital transport link, boosting people-to-people exchanges and regional economic and trade activity.

