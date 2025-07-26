Laos seeks to develop traditional medicine

VIENTIANE, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Laos' Ministry of Health is continuing its efforts to preserve and develop traditional medicine by integrating it with modern science, aiming to support economic development while ensuring environmental sustainability.

According to a report from the Center of Information and Education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health on Saturday, a seminar was held in the Lao capital Vientiane on Friday, bringing together government officials, medical personnel, and other stakeholders to discuss the importance of conserving and developing Lao traditional medicine.

The seminar focused on discussing solutions to address weaknesses, obstacles, and challenges in conservation efforts, aiming to develop traditional medicine into a modern science that contributes to economic development, poverty reduction, and environmental sustainability.

The seminar also aimed to raise awareness of the importance of preserving and developing traditional medicine. Participants stressed the need to explore and utilize traditional medicine to provide effective healthcare for the population. Protecting these valuable resources will ensure their long-term sustainability and help increase the production of high-quality, locally sourced medicines.

Laos has recognized the vital role of traditional medicine in improving public health and continues to prioritize its preservation and development as part of the national health policy.

