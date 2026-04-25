Events held in Laos to mark 65th anniversary of Laos-China diplomatic relations

Xinhua) 16:06, April 25, 2026

VIENTIANE, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Throughout the week, Laos and China organized a series of commemorative activities in Laos to mark the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Since the beginning of the week, China and Laos have held a series of events in Lao capital Vientiane to celebrate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the "China-Laos Friendship Year." The activities highlight the enduring bond between the two countries as "comrades and brothers," and aim to promote further progress in building a China-Laos community with a shared future.

A China Film Week opened on April 20 in Vientiane. Officials from both countries described films as a key platform for cultural exchanges and friendship. The event runs through April 26.

On April 23, a reception co-hosted by the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese embassy brought together more than 400 attendees. Among them were senior Lao officials, foreign diplomats, representatives of overseas Chinese communities, and veterans who contributed to the historical ties between the two nations.

At the ceremony, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane and Chinese Ambassador to Laos Fang Hong emphasized the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries. Both sides noted that, guided by shared ideals, China and Laos have supported each other through periods of struggle and development, fostering a strong and lasting partnership. They reaffirmed their intention to implement agreements reached by their top leaders and further advance bilateral cooperation.

On April 24, a briefing and photo exhibition was jointly organized by the Chinese embassy and several departments of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party. The event attracted more than 500 participants from various sectors. Speakers reflected on 65 years of cooperation and pledged to strengthen exchanges in governance, expand practical collaboration, and deepen people-to-people ties.

Participants also shared personal stories that illustrated the historical bond between the two countries.

Later that evening, a gala organized by several Lao and Chinese business and community organizations gathered over 1,000 attendees to celebrate the anniversary.

Throughout the week, these events enriched the celebrations and fostered closer ties between the peoples of both countries, strengthening mutual understanding and appreciation of their longstanding friendship.

China and Laos established diplomatic relations on April 25, 1961.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)