4th "Laotians Sing Chinese Songs" competition concludes in Laos

Xinhua) 13:54, October 27, 2025

A contestant sings a Chinese song at the final round of the fourth "Laotians Sing Chinese Songs" competition held in Vientiane, Laos, Oct. 24, 2025. The final round of the fourth "Laotians Sing Chinese Songs" competition took place in the Lao capital Vientiane on Friday, attracting nearly 1,000 attendees from both China and Laos. (Photo by Wang Yuping/Xinhua)

VIENTIANE, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The final round of the fourth "Laotians Sing Chinese Songs" competition took place in the Lao capital Vientiane on Friday, attracting nearly 1,000 attendees from both China and Laos.

In his remarks, Wang Chang, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Laos, said that the competition goes beyond artistic performance, serving as a vivid example of the growing China-Laos friendship and the common vision of building a community with a shared future.

"Through music, the two cultures find harmony in mutual appreciation, and our peoples deepen understanding through meaningful exchanges. This event injects new vitality into the enduring China-Laos friendship," said Wang.

In his speech, Director General of the Heritage Department under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Phakhanxay Sikhanxay said the competition is an important Lao-Chinese cultural exchange activity, which will contribute to promoting the traditional friendship between the two countries.

Since its launch in August, this year's competition has attracted hundreds of Lao enthusiasts of Chinese songs. After auditions, preliminary rounds, and semi-finals, 12 contestants advanced to the finals. After fierce competition, 23-year-old Sirisone from Vientiane won the top place.

The event was jointly organized by the Chinese Cultural Center in Laos and the Lao Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

This photo taken on Oct. 24, 2025 shows a dance performance at the final round of the fourth "Laotians Sing Chinese Songs" competition held in Vientiane, Laos. The final round of the fourth "Laotians Sing Chinese Songs" competition took place in the Lao capital Vientiane on Friday, attracting nearly 1,000 attendees from both China and Laos. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

