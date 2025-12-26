Thailand, Laos open 5th friendship bridge to boost regional connectivity

BANGKOK, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Thailand and Laos on Thursday jointly inaugurated the Fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge, a major infrastructure milestone connecting the Thai northeastern province of Bueng Kan with Bolikhamxay province in Laos.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the center of the new bridge, which spans 1,350 meters across the Mekong River.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone stated that the project responds to the aspirations of the governments and peoples of both nations.

He emphasized that the bridge serves as a crucial link in the East-West Economic Corridor, facilitating transportation, trade and tourism.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul highlighted the bridge's role in the national strategy to elevate the competitiveness of Thailand's northeastern region.

"It is expected to be a strategic route that increases border trade value, stimulates tourism and strengthens people-to-people relations," Anutin said.

According to officials, the bridge is projected to generate approximately 28 billion baht (about 900.96 million U.S. dollars) in economic value and accommodate a traffic increase of 5 percent annually.

The opening of the bridge coincides with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two neighbors. It joins four existing Thai-Lao Friendship Bridges across the Mekong River.

