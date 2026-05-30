Thousands rally in Tokyo against Takaichi government's dangerous policy moves

Xinhua) 14:20, May 30, 2026

TOKYO, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Around 10,000 people gathered in front of Japan's National Diet Building in Tokyo on Friday evening for an anti-war rally, protesting what they described as a series of dangerous policy moves pursued by the government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Held under the theme "Don't Let War Happen," the rally saw participants holding banners reading "No to Lethal Weapons Exports" and "Stop War Profiteering," while chanting slogans such as "No War," "No Military Buildup," and "Protect Peace" to express opposition to the government's recent policy direction.

One protester identified as Matsuzawa told Xinhua that he strongly feels Japan is becoming increasingly militarized and militaristic, citing the Takaichi government's efforts to revise Article 9 of the Constitution and push anti-espionage legislation.

He said, "My child is in elementary school. If things continue this way, I don't think we will be able to leave a peaceful Japan to the next generation," adding that these moves remind him of developments in Japan before World War II.

While pushing military expansion at home, the Takaichi administration is also ramping up security cooperation with neighboring countries.

On Thursday, Takaichi held talks with visiting Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, during which the two sides reached a number of agreements on defense issues, including advancing Japan's planned export of destroyers to the Philippines.

Speaking to Xinhua at the rally, a female protester said she strongly opposes Japan's export of lethal weapons, arguing that such actions violate the Constitution.

She warned that these moves would heighten regional tensions and expressed hope that diplomatic efforts could help bring peace to Asia.

According to Asahi Shimbun, coordinated protest events were held at around 150 locations across Japan on the same day.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)