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Japanese parliament passes bill to establish national intelligence committee

Xinhua) 15:29, May 27, 2026

TOKYO, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Japan's House of Councillors on Wednesday passed a bill to establish a national intelligence committee.

The legislation came as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi aims to centralize and strengthen the country's intelligence capabilities.

The bill, which had previously cleared the House of Representatives, has continued to raise concerns across Japanese society.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)