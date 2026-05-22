Japan to survey bear populations amid increased attacks on humans

Xinhua) 10:08, May 22, 2026

TOKYO, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Japan's environment ministry has said it will start surveying bear populations in the northeastern Tohoku region and vicinity in June following a surge in bear attacks on humans, local media reported Thursday.

About 800 automated cameras and other means will be used to help count black bears in the six prefectures of Aomori, Akita, Iwate, Yamagata, Miyagi and Fukushima, collectively known as Tohoku, as well as adjacent Niigata Prefecture, with the results to be released possibly by early next year, Kyodo News reported.

The survey plan was announced as Japan posted a record high number of 238 people injured or killed by bear attacks in the year through March, the report said.

The ministry plans to conduct surveys in other areas of Japan in fiscal 2027, it added.

According to government data, there are an estimated 19,000 black bears in the Tohoku region and 11,600 brown bears in Hokkaido.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)