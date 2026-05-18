Over half of Japanese oppose lifting ban on lethal weapons exports: polls

Xinhua) 15:32, May 18, 2026

TOKYO, May 17 (Xinhua) -- More than half of respondents in recent Japanese opinion polls opposed the government's decision to lift restrictions on exports of lethal weapons.

A poll released by Kyodo News on Sunday showed that 57.2 percent of respondents rejected allowing exports of lethal weapons, while 37.1 percent were in favor.

Another poll conducted by public broadcaster NHK from May 8 to 10 found that 52 percent of respondents opposed the government's move to open the door to lethal arms exports, while 35 percent expressed support.

On April 21, the Japanese government, led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, officially revised the "three principles on transfer of defense equipment and technology" and their implementation guidelines, scrapping the restrictions that had limited Japan's defense equipment exports to five noncombat categories, and allowing, in principle, overseas sales of weapons, including those with lethal capabilities. The revision has drawn strong concern and protest in Japan.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)