"Satellite constellation" begins operations to ensure effectiveness of long-range missiles: Japanese official

Xinhua) 21:04, May 14, 2026

TOKYO, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Japan's Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Defense Youhei Wakabayashi said Thursday that the country's information-gathering satellite system "satellite constellation" has been operational since April, in order to ensure the effectiveness of its long-range missiles used as part of Japan's "counterstrike capabilities," Kyodo News reported.

Wakabayashi made the remarks at the Committee on Cabinet of the House of Councillors.

Analysts said that the "satellite constellation" functions like the "glasses" for long-range missiles, helping to identify and monitor attack targets.

On March 31 this year, Japan officially deployed the upgraded Type 12 land-to-ship guided missile in Kumamoto Prefecture. With a range of about 1,000 km, the missile can reach far beyond Japan's territorial boundaries and possesses clear offensive capabilities. The move has continued to draw strong concern and opposition in Japan.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)