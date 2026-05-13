China urges all peace-loving countries, Japanese people to reject "remilitarization" scheme

Xinhua) 16:42, May 13, 2026

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- All peace-loving nations and Japanese people should reject the "remilitarization" scheme of Japan's right-wing forces and work together to stop the rise of Japan's neo-militarism, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a related query. The Sanae Takaichi administration's plan to revise the Constitution has been met with widespread opposition in Japan, which is witnessing the largest antiwar protests in decades. Sentiments like fear, worry, alarm and anger are playing out on the streets. Media commentary says revising Article 9 of the Constitution will rock Japan's identity as a "pacifist nation" and divide the country.

Guo noted in the first half of the 20th century, people in Japan witnessed how their country marched to militarism step by step and degenerated into a war machine. They also suffered from the war Japan waged and know better than anyone the meaning of Japan's commitment to forever renounce war.

Guo said today, however, the Takaichi's administration seems ready to abandon pacifism, which is the fundamental prerequisite for Japan to be readmitted to the international community, and tear up the pacifist identity cherished by generations in Japan.

Using self-defense and "external threat" as pretexts, Japan's right-wing forces are gambling with the livelihoods of the Japanese people and jeopardizing peace and stability in the Asia Pacific, said Guo, adding the largest antiwar protests in decades show that people across Japan are increasingly aware that to reembark on the road of militarism is a doomed path.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)