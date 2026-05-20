'Forgetting past suffering may lead to future disasters': Tokyo Trial Judge Mei Ru'ao's eldest daughter remembers her father's words
(Global Times) 15:33, May 20, 2026
On the 80th anniversary of the opening of the Tokyo Trial, Mei Xiaokan, daughter of Chinese judge Mei Ru’ao, shares her father’s powerful words: “I am not a revenge seeker… but I believe that forgetting past suffering may lead to future disasters.” History must be remembered and safeguarded to “help the world move toward peace.”
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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