Japan must deeply reflect on historical crimes, take real actions to break with militarism: Chinese spokesperson

Xinhua) 20:43, May 19, 2026

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The Japanese side must deeply reflect on its historical crimes, take real actions to break with militarism and truly follow a path of peaceful development, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"Distorting history and covering up crimes cannot win tolerance and trust," spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular news briefing.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)