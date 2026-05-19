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Japan must deeply reflect on historical crimes, take real actions to break with militarism: Chinese spokesperson
(Xinhua) 20:43, May 19, 2026
BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The Japanese side must deeply reflect on its historical crimes, take real actions to break with militarism and truly follow a path of peaceful development, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
"Distorting history and covering up crimes cannot win tolerance and trust," spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular news briefing.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)
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