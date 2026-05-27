Japan's inconsistent words, deeds cannot allay int'l community's concerns over its remilitarization: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:57, May 27, 2026

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Japan's inconsistent words and deeds cannot allay the international community's concerns over its remilitarization, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular news briefing when answering a relevant question.

Mao said that in recent years, the Japanese government has kept increasing its military expenditure, easing restrictions on export of lethal weapons, taking part in military exercises, advancing the deployment of long-range missiles, building so-called "counterstrike capabilities" that enable active offense, stockpiling large amount of sensitive nuclear materials, pushing for the revision of the pacifist constitution, advocating that Japan should become a "war-capable" nation and constantly breaching the rules of international and domestic laws.

China urges the Japanese side to learn lessons from history, abide by its commitment to peace, and earn trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community with concrete actions, added Mao.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)