China calls for vigilance about Japan's possible defense spending increase

Xinhua) 16:47, May 22, 2026

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Countries in the Asia-Pacific should remain highly vigilant, resolutely resist the reckless moves of Japan's neo-militarism and jointly safeguard peace and order in the region, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.

Guo made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on a draft by Japan's Liberal Democratic Party that called for increasing defense spending.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)