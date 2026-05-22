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China calls for vigilance about Japan's possible defense spending increase
(Xinhua) 16:47, May 22, 2026
BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Countries in the Asia-Pacific should remain highly vigilant, resolutely resist the reckless moves of Japan's neo-militarism and jointly safeguard peace and order in the region, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.
Guo made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on a draft by Japan's Liberal Democratic Party that called for increasing defense spending.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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