Japan's population falls to 123.05 mln in 2025, marking largest decline on record: census

Xinhua) 16:05, May 29, 2026

TOKYO, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Japan's population, including foreign residents, stood at 123.05 million in 2025, down by a record 3.1 million from 2020, underscoring the demographic pressures facing the rapidly aging society.

Preliminary figures released Friday by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed that as of Oct. 1 last year, Japan's population totaled 123,049,524, a decrease of 3,096,575 people, or 2.5 percent, from the 2020 census.

Since the five-year census began in 1920, Japan's population has declined for three consecutive surveys after recording its first drop in 2015. The rate of decline accelerated from 0.7 percent in the previous census to a record high.

The ministry attributed the population drop to the country's aging population and a widening natural decrease, in which deaths outnumber births.

With the demographic trend likely to continue, the Japanese government faces growing pressure to find ways to sustain regional communities and maintain economic vitality.

By prefecture, only Tokyo and Okinawa posted population growth compared with the previous survey.

Tokyo's population increased by 199,000, while Okinawa gained 1,000 residents, although growth in both areas slowed from the previous census.

Among the 45 prefectures that saw population declines, Hokkaido recorded the largest drop at 239,000 people, followed by decreases of 164,000 in Shizuoka and 141,000 in Hyogo.

Meanwhile, the number of households rose to 57,124,507, an increase of about 1.294 million from the previous census and the highest level since comparable data became available in 1970.

However, the average household size fell to 2.15 people from 2.26 previously. The ministry said this likely reflects a growing number of elderly people living alone.

Final census figures are scheduled to be released by September this year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)