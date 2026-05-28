The international community must see through Japan's nuclear

The 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) concluded at the United Nations headquarters in New York on May. 22.

At this important multilateral gathering, Japan, which has increasingly revealed ambitions related to nuclear armament, expanded its nuclear capabilities and deepened military ties with external forces, attempted to portray itself as a champion of non-nuclear principles.

Such hypocrisy is reprehensible, and the international community must remain highly alert to Japan's dangerous intentions.

Japan's nuclear pursuits violate both international and domestic law. Binding instruments including the Cairo Declaration, the Potsdam Proclamation and the Japanese Instrument of Surrender, mandate Japan's complete disarmament and prohibit remilitarization -- unequivocally forbidding nuclear weapons development.

As a non-nuclear-weapon state party to the NPT, Japan is obligated to uphold the principles of not accepting, manufacturing, possessing or proliferating nuclear weapons.

Domestically, Article 9 of Japan's pacifist constitution permanently renounces war and bans "war potential," while its Atomic Energy Basic Act restricts nuclear energy to peaceful purposes.

Parliament-mandated Three Non-Nuclear Principles further constitute Japan's solemn international commitment. Compliance with these obligations remains the true measure of Japan's dedication to peaceful development.

As the only country in the world to have suffered nuclear attacks, Japan should be the nation most acutely aware of the catastrophic consequences of nuclear weapons and the staunchest defender of the global non-proliferation regime. Yet in recent years, Japan has repeatedly sent a string of troubling signals on nuclear issues.

In November 2025, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi gave an evasive answer in parliament when questioned about whether Japan would continue adhering to the Three Non-Nuclear Principles.

The following month, a senior official in the Prime Minister's Office of Japan publicly advocated pro-nuclear views. Japan has also moved to strengthen extended deterrence, pursued nuclear sharing arrangements, looked into developing nuclear-powered submarines, and pushed for the return of external nuclear forces on its territory.

These actions hollow Japan's pacifist constitution, violate international legal obligations, and undermine both the non-proliferation regime and post-WWII international order.

More alarmingly, Japan's nuclear ambitions rest on formidable foundations. It maintains weapons-grade plutonium stockpiles far exceeding civilian needs, operates full nuclear fuel cycle facilities, and possesses mature technologies for nuclear delivery systems. As one U.S. expert noted: "Japan needs only to turn a screwdriver to possess nuclear weapons." This capability stems from Japan's persistent evasion of its wartime history and reluctance to accept its postwar status.

Japan's persistent efforts to push the boundaries of nuclear policy stem from its failure to thoroughly reflect on its history of aggression during World War II and its enduring reluctance to fully accept its identity as a defeated nation.

In recent years, Japan has accelerated revisions to its three security documents and the three principles on transfer of defense equipment and technology. Its military budget has increased for 14 consecutive years, with the 2026 defense budget surpassing 9 trillion yen ($56.56 billion), further clearing the way for the development and export of offensive weaponry.

This nuclear policy shift aligns with broader re-militarization efforts aimed at dismantling postwar constraints. The resurgence of neo-militarism threatens regional and global stability, necessitating urgent international attention.

The international community must not be misled by Japan's nuclear disguise. The NPT is the cornerstone of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime and a vital pillar of the postwar international security architecture. In the face of increasingly aggressive nuclear ambitions among Japanese right-wing forces, the international community must not become complacent or tolerate such tendencies.

Instead, the international commu nity must firmly oppose all forms of nuclear-related provocations. Through multilateral mechanisms such as review conference on the NPT, countries should strengthen consensus-building and enhance regular verification and oversight of Japan's nuclear facilities, nuclear materials and nuclear technology activities, using binding international rules to restrain Japan's nuclear ambitions.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)