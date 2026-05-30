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Japan's military-industrial complex raises widespread concerns: Chinese spokesperson
(Xinhua) 09:54, May 30, 2026
BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Japan's military-industrial complex is expanding aggressively and rapidly, representing another major development in the country's accelerating remilitarization and raising widespread concerns both within Japan and across the international community, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.
"The entire peace-loving population worldwide, including the Japanese people, should remain highly vigilant against the possibility of Japan repeating history by pursuing militaristic expansion," she said.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)
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