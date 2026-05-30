China slams so-called maritime delimitation talks between Japan, Philippines

Xinhua) 10:33, May 30, 2026

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- China strongly deplores and firmly opposes the so-called maritime delimitation talks between Japan and the Philippines, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.

During the Philippine President's visit to Japan, the two countries issued a joint statement announcing the start of talks on the delimitation of exclusive economic zone and continental shelf between Japan and the Philippines.

The area the two countries announced they will delimit is east of China's Taiwan island. According to China's domestic law and international law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), China has exclusive economic zone and continental shelf in this area, Mao said at a regular news briefing.

She said Japan and the Philippines' so-called maritime delimitation talks constitute a severe violation of China's maritime rights and interests, UNCLOS and other international law and basic norms governing international relations.

China has lodged serious protests with both countries, she said.

The so-called delimitation talks are completely illegal, null and void, and will have no effect on China's claims to rights in the area east of the Taiwan island or exercise of China's lawful rights, Mao said.

"China urges Japan and the Philippines to immediately stop any violation of China's maritime rights and interests and take concrete actions to uphold regional peace and stability," the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)