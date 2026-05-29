36 Years of China's Peacekeeping Efforts

China Military Online) 16:01, May 29, 2026

China is the largest troop contributor to UNPKOs among the permanent members of the UN Security Council, and the second largest contributor to UN peacekeeping assessments. The Chinese military has always been a staunch force for maintaining world peace and the Chinese "blue helmets" have made great contributions to the UN peacekeeping operations.

May 29, 2026 marks the 24th International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers. Peacekeepers make immense sacrifices in the cause of peace. They serve at great personal risk and under harsh conditions. Let's pay tribute to all peacekeepers from China and the world for their unwavering service and sacrifice.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)