Home>>
36 Years of China's Peacekeeping Efforts
(China Military Online) 16:01, May 29, 2026
China is the largest troop contributor to UNPKOs among the permanent members of the UN Security Council, and the second largest contributor to UN peacekeeping assessments. The Chinese military has always been a staunch force for maintaining world peace and the Chinese "blue helmets" have made great contributions to the UN peacekeeping operations.
May 29, 2026 marks the 24th International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers. Peacekeepers make immense sacrifices in the cause of peace. They serve at great personal risk and under harsh conditions. Let's pay tribute to all peacekeepers from China and the world for their unwavering service and sacrifice.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Revitalizing UN-centered multilateral system essential to safeguarding global security: Cambodian FM
- Chinese FM meets with Guterres on strengthening UN role
- Chinese FM says consensus reached at Security Council meeting on revitalizing, strengthening UN
- Chinese FM calls for rejection of unilateralism bypassing UN Security Council
- Chinese FM outlines China's position on qualifications for next UN secretary-general
- Backgrounder: Why UN Day of Vesak makes its China debut in Jiangsu
- Senior CPC official sends congratulatory letter to 21st Conference of UN Day of Vesak
- Chinese FM calls for revitalizing, strengthening UN
- Chinese FM highlights China's contributions to UN cause
- UN calls for proactive measures to reduce emissions in construction sector
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.