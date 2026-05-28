Revitalizing UN-centered multilateral system essential to safeguarding global security: Cambodian FM

Xinhua) 09:49, May 28, 2026

PHNOM PENH, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Revitalizing and strengthening the United Nations-centered multilateral system is essential to safeguarding the security, dignity, and legitimate interests of all nations, Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn has told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

He made the remarks on Tuesday during a UNSC high-level open debate in New York and a copy of his speech was released to the media in Cambodia on Wednesday.

Sokhonn, who is also a Cambodian deputy prime minister, said that for 80 years, the UN Charter has served as the foundation of the international order and the guiding framework for relations among nations.

He said its fundamental principles of sovereign equality, respect for independence and territorial integrity, the peaceful settlement of disputes, and refraining from the threat or use of force remained indispensable for maintaining international peace, security, stability, and justice.

"Today, however, these principles are increasingly under strain," he said. "The world continues to face armed conflicts, geopolitical tensions, economic fragmentation, and declining trust among nations."

At the same time, climate change, food and energy insecurity, pandemics, cyber threats, and transnational crime continue to pose serious challenges, particularly for developing countries, he said.

These realities underscore that peace, stability, and sustainable development can only be achieved through stronger international cooperation, mutual respect, solidarity, and shared responsibility, he added.

"Cambodia, therefore, believes that revitalizing and strengthening the United Nations-centered multilateral system is essential to safeguarding the security, dignity, and legitimate interests of all nations, especially small and developing countries," Sokhonn said.

"The UN Charter must remain the cornerstone of international relations and the indispensable framework for peaceful coexistence, cooperation, and conflict prevention," he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)