Chinese FM outlines China's position on qualifications for next UN secretary-general

Xinhua) 14:56, May 27, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday outlined China's position regarding the qualifications required for the next UN secretary-general.

The next secretary-general will have a bearing on the future of UN reform and the practical interests of UN member states, Wang told reporters after he presided over a high-level meeting of the Security Council on upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system.

"China believes that the next secretary-general should at least meet the following qualifications. First, to be firmly committed to upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. Second, to have rich diplomatic and political experience and strong coordination capability. Third, to be able to uphold justice on major issues, in particular, to pay attention to the interests and aspirations of developing countries. Fourth, to be able to keep the UN reform on the right track to increase efficiency and effectiveness," said Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

"To sum up, commitment to the UN Charter; outstanding competency; integrity and impartiality; and initiative to take responsibility and deliver," he said. "Going forward, China will work with others and take a responsible attitude to participate in the selection process of the next secretary-general."

Wang also paid tribute to outgoing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Guterres has been on this job for nearly a decade. Throughout the years, he has devoted himself to multilateralism and worked to uphold the authority of the United Nations, promote peace and defend justice, said the Chinese foreign minister.

"His efforts have been recognized and commended by the international community," said Wang.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)