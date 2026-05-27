Senior CPC official sends congratulatory letter to 21st Conference of UN Day of Vesak

Xinhua) 13:35, May 27, 2026

NANJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), sent a congratulatory letter to the 21st Conference of the United Nations Day of Vesak, which opened on Tuesday in the city of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, extended warm congratulations and greetings to all participants at the conference.

In the letter, Wang stressed that the Chinese government firmly upholds the UN-centered international system and the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

He said that China will continue to support its Buddhist community in strengthening friendly exchanges with Buddhist circles from various countries and regions on the basis of independence, equality and mutual respect.

Wang expressed hope that the participants and Buddhist communities from around the world would carry forward the fine traditions of Buddhism, engage in in-depth exchanges, and contribute wisdom and strength to safeguarding world peace, promoting people's well-being, and building a community with a shared future for humanity.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)