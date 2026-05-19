UN calls for proactive measures to reduce emissions in construction sector

Xinhua) 16:44, May 19, 2026

NAIROBI, May 19 (Xinhua) -- A UN report released here on Tuesday said the construction of new buildings should adhere to regulatory measures to achieve net-zero emissions given that the construction sector is responsible for 37 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions, the largest of any sector.

Launched by the United Nations Environment Programme and the Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction, the 10th edition of the Global Status Report for Buildings and Construction (2025-2026) calls for accelerating decarbonization of the sector to mitigate the climate crisis and shield communities from energy price volatility.

Amid a global housing and energy affordability crisis, the report evaluated the construction sector across key indicators, including policies, finance, technologies and investments aligned with the quest for a net-zero emissions pathway by 2050.

UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen noted that with half of the world's buildings yet to be built or renovated by 2050, governments have a critical opportunity to drive zero-emission, resilient construction through better policies, codes and investment. The sector is responsible for nearly 50 percent of global material extraction.

Accounting for 11-13 percent of global gross domestic product, the building and construction sector employs about 9 percent of the global workforce spanning construction, renovation, demolition and civil engineering, said the report.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)