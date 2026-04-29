Chinese FM calls for responding to crosscurrents with solidarity, revitalizing UN

Xinhua) 14:16, April 29, 2026

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday said it is high time to support, reinvigorate and strengthen the United Nations (UN) amid growing turbulence and escalating hotspot issues.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with President of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, in Beijing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)