UN initiative delivers lifesaving maternal kits to Afghan health facilities

Xinhua) 16:49, April 27, 2026

KABUL, April 27 (Xinhua) -- In a concerted humanitarian effort, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), in partnership with the Chinese government, has begun distributing essential Mama and Baby Kits to health facilities across Afghanistan, the UN agency reported late Sunday.

Over the past year, China has collaborated with UNFPA on the ground in Afghanistan to deliver indispensable reproductive health services for women and girls, said the agency. This vital support is primarily channeled through the procurement of emergency supplies and commodities, including the Mama and Baby Kits, ensuring timely, high-quality care for the most vulnerable populations in humanitarian settings.

Designed to support mothers and newborns during the postpartum period, the kits help alleviate the physical, financial, and emotional burdens borne by crisis-affected families who struggle to afford even the most basic hygiene essentials following childbirth, the report added.

"These kits contain items that families urgently need. Everything in the kit benefits both mother and baby," said Froozan Attaee, a midwife in eastern Afghanistan. "Because so many people face severe economic hardship, the kits also encourage mothers to visit health facilities, which in turn helps promote safe pregnancies."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)