UN mission chief urges conditions for credible ceasefire monitoring in eastern DR Congo

Xinhua) 10:47, April 25, 2026

James Swan (R), head of the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), also known as MONUSCO, arrives in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), April 24, 2026. James Swan on Friday called for effective ceasefire monitoring. (Str/Xinhua)

GOMA, DR Congo, April 24 (Xinhua) -- James Swan, head of the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), also known as MONUSCO, on Friday called for effective ceasefire monitoring.

Swan, who also serves as special representative of the UN secretary-general for the DRC, made the remarks upon his arrival in Goma, a strategic eastern city currently held by the rebel Alliance Fleuve Congo/March 23 Movement (AFC/M23).

He said Goma, a major regional urban hub, remains central to efforts to de-escalate the conflict, protect civilians, and advance the ongoing peace process.

Speaking at the Goma international airport, which remains closed, severely hampering humanitarian access, Swan said he would engage with the "de facto authorities" while assessing the conditions under which MONUSCO can continue implementing its mandate in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

The visit marks Swan's first trip to Goma since taking office on April 7. The North Kivu provincial capital, once home to about two million people, has been under AFC/M23 control since January 2025.

His arrival came a week after talks in Montreux, Switzerland, between the Congolese government and the AFC/M23, where both sides reported progress on the peace process, including humanitarian access, judicial protection, the operationalization of a ceasefire monitoring mechanism, and the release of detainees.

Swan welcomed progress toward the signing of a protocol on humanitarian access and judicial protection, urging both parties to uphold their commitments to swiftly concluding an agreement and ending the suffering of civilians affected by the conflict.

He stressed that effective ceasefire monitoring would require several essential conditions, including a secure operating environment for the monitoring mechanism. These efforts, he said, include an end to the use of offensive drones, as well as the cessation of GPS signal jamming and spoofing.

Before arriving in Goma, Swan also visited Beni and Bunia, two areas affected by persistent insecurity, particularly attacks by the Islamic State-related Allied Democratic Forces.

Despite commitments made under the peace processes, the situation on the ground remains fragile. Fighting between the government military and AFC/M23 rebels continues to be reported along several front lines, particularly in South Kivu Province, with both sides accusing each other of repeated ceasefire violations.

James Swan (C), head of the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), also known as MONUSCO, delivers a remark at the airport in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), April 24, 2026. James Swan on Friday called for effective ceasefire monitoring. (Str/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)