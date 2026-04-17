Chinese veto of Hormuz draft resolution helps de-escalate Iran tensions: envoy

Xinhua) 14:24, April 17, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, April 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy said Thursday that China's veto of a Security Council draft resolution on the Strait of Hormuz helped prevent the escalation of Iran's conflict with the United States and Israel.

In exercising its veto on April 7 on the draft resolution submitted by Bahrain on behalf of Gulf states, China upheld international fairness and justice, defended the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and prevented the conflict from expanding further. The veto also created favorable conditions for achieving a temporary ceasefire and launching dialogue and negotiations, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

"China's vote represents a choice responsible for peace and for the people of the region. It stands on the right side of history and will stand the test of history," he told a UN General Assembly meeting on the use of veto in the Security Council.

China attached great importance to the draft resolution and fully understood the Gulf states' major concerns. At the same time, Security Council actions should be aimed at de-escalation. They must not provide a veneer of legitimacy for unauthorized military operations or authorize the use of force, let alone further exacerbate tensions and add fuel to the fire, thereby leading to an escalation of the conflict, said Fu.

"China does not go along with Iran's attacks on Gulf states. China believes that the passage and safety of a strait used for international navigation should be safeguarded. We call on Iran to take proactive measures to restore normal navigation in the Strait of Hormuz at an early date," said Fu.

"Meanwhile, the ramped-up military deployment and targeted blockade by the United States constitute a dangerous and irresponsible move. The issue of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is a spillover effect of the conflict in Iran. Only a complete ceasefire can fundamentally create conditions for easing the situation," he said.

China welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire agreement by the relevant parties and supports all efforts conducive to ending the conflict. The U.S.-Iran negotiations in Pakistan mark a step in the right direction toward de-escalation, Fu said.

"The relevant parties should adhere to the ceasefire agreement, stick to the direction of dialogue and peace talks, stay committed to resolving disputes through political and diplomatic means, and take concrete actions to de-escalate regional tensions," he said.

The international community, he said, should continue to intensify efforts to promote peace talks and unequivocally oppose any actions that undermine the ceasefire or escalate confrontation.

All parties should also earnestly respect Lebanon's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and prevent the escalation of the situation in Lebanon from undermining the ceasefire arrangement, Fu said.

As a sincere friend and strategic partner of countries in the Middle East, China is closely following the regional situation, maintaining an objective and impartial position, and has been engaged in intensive mediation with all parties to actively promote peace talks, he said.

China stands ready to continue facilitating de-escalation, promoting the improvement of relations between regional countries, and playing a constructive role in ultimately achieving enduring peace and stability in the Middle East, he said.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)