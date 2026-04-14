Roundup: Humanitarian needs, aid delivery challenges increase in Mideast -- UN

Xinhua) 08:43, April 14, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Sharply rising needs in Iran and the deepening crises in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip are complicating relief delivery across the Middle East, UN humanitarians said Monday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that access restrictions and broader economic disruptions are adding to operational challenges in the region.

OCHA said the United Nations and its partners continue to support the government-led humanitarian response in Iran amid sharply rising needs.

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said it has been working with its partners to support children and families, including increasing psychosocial support. As needs grow, UNICEF is also helping to restore access to essential health services.

Working with Iran's Ministry of Health, UNICEF said two mobile health units, eight primary health care tents, and more than 80 emergency primary health care kits have been deployed. Tents and emergency kits were delivered, helping to reach more than 225,000 people.

OCHA said that humanitarian needs continue to deepen across Lebanon amid high-intensity hostilities.

"While negotiations between Israeli and Lebanese authorities are expected tomorrow, Israeli military activity remains particularly intense in southern Lebanon and the western Bekaa governorate," the office said.

OCHA said the government reported that more than 2,000 people have been killed and more than 6,500 injured, as casualties continue to rise. On Friday, 19 people, including 13 members of State Security, were killed and about 15 were injured following strikes targeting a government building in the city of Nabatieh.

UNICEF said there were at least 18 incidents affecting water systems across Lebanon, damaging reservoirs, pumping stations, and main supply lines, disrupting access to safe water.

"Despite severe access constraints and ongoing hostilities, humanitarian partners continue to deliver assistance," OCHA said.

Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said that UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon supported the protection of civilians and humanitarian access amid the hostilities.

In Gaza, OCHA said the Israeli authorities reopened the Zikim crossing in the north after it was closed for more than 40 days. Supplies were offloaded there over the weekend, and UN cargo collection inside Gaza resumed on Monday, starting with food, nutrition and other humanitarian items administered by the World Food Programme and UNICEF.

However, the office said that major constraints remain, including Israeli requirements for customs clearance, which are often delayed, insufficient scanning capacity, which makes it difficult to secure approval for many critical items, and blanket bans on specific UN agencies and nongovernmental organizations.

On Sunday, the World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners supported the medical evacuation of more than two dozen patients and more than 40 of their companions through the Rafah crossing.

The WHO suspended its support for medical evacuations led by Gaza's Ministry of Health following a security incident in which a person contracted to provide services to the WHO in Gaza was killed.

The agency said resumption followed commitments from the involved parties to ensure the safety of patients and staff.

Principals of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) expressed their alarm at the sustained violations of the rules of war and international humanitarian law.

They said in a statement that thousands of civilians have been killed and injured and hundreds of thousands displaced, many multiple times. The numbers continue to rise and essential services are increasingly difficult to access.

"Our humanitarian colleagues have been caught up in the hostilities," the IASC said. "This year alone, 14 aid workers have been killed or injured in the occupied Palestinian territory, eight in Iran and five in Lebanon. This is an alarming toll, not least for national staff and local organizations, working courageously on the humanitarian front lines every day."

The committee members demanded that all parties, whether UN member states or armed groups, respect their legal obligations to protect civilians, including humanitarian personnel and civilian infrastructure, adding that all violations must be met with accountability.

"Even wars have rules, and these rules must be respected," the statement said.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)