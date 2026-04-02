UN Security Council condemns killing of three UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Xinhua) 13:45, April 02, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, April 1 (Xinhua) -- The UN Security Council on Wednesday decried incidents that killed three Indonesian peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Sunday and Monday.

In a press statement, Security Council members reaffirmed their full support for UNIFIL and urged all parties to ensure the safety and security of its personnel and premises, as well as the mission's freedom of movement, in accordance with international law. They also called on parties to refrain from actions that could endanger peacekeepers.

Recalling that peacekeepers must never be targeted, they called on the United Nations to investigate the incidents through UNIFIL and keep the relevant troop-contributing country informed of progress, consistent with the objectives of Security Council resolutions 2518 (2020) and 2589 (2021).

They also called on parties to fully implement Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) and reiterated their strong commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and unity.

Five other peacekeepers were injured on Sunday and Monday. In recent weeks, several other incidents have affected UNIFIL positions and injured peacekeepers against the backdrop of ongoing hostilities along the Blue Line, according to the statement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)