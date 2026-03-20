UN chief urges U.S., Israel to end war, warns of global consequences

Xinhua) 10:13, March 20, 2026

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, March 14, 2026. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the war's fallout was spreading far beyond the battlefield, cautioning of "propagation around the global economy that is really dramatic, with potential tragic consequences, especially for the least developed countries."

BRUSSELS, March 19 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged the United States and Israel to end the war, and pressed for diplomacy to replace military action.

"It's high time to end this war," Guterres said, addressing reporters here during a European Council meeting. He noted that the conflict started by the United States and Israel was risking getting "completely out of control," while "causing immense suffering to civilians."

Guterres also said the war's fallout was spreading far beyond the battlefield, cautioning of "propagation around the global economy that is really dramatic, with potential tragic consequences, especially for the least developed countries."

"It's time for diplomacy to prevail over war," he added.

Leaders of the European Union member states, meeting in Brussels on Thursday, were set to discuss the Middle East escalation, especially its impact on European energy prices, energy security and regional stability.

A man walks past a petrol station in London, Britain, March 18, 2026. The strikes launched by the United States and Israel against Iran have triggered a sharp spike in global oil prices. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

The United States and Israel launched massive attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, disrupting global shipping, sending oil prices soaring and shaking the global economy.

European gas and oil prices rose sharply in early trading on Thursday. The Dutch TTF benchmark, a key reference for European gas supply contracts, surged more than 30 percent to 70.7 euros (about 76.8 U.S. dollars) per megawatt-hour at the open, before easing to around 67 euros per megawatt-hour. The price has more than doubled from around 32 euros megawatt-hour before the conflict began.

Oil prices also moved higher. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose to above 116 dollars per barrel in early trading.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)