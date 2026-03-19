China says killing of Iranian leaders, attacks on civilian targets "unacceptable"

Xinhua) 15:47, March 19, 2026

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- The killing of Iranian leaders and attacks on civilian targets are by no means acceptable, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Thursday in response to a related query.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing, adding China is always against the use of force in international relations. Earlier on, Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, had been reportedly killed in an Israeli attack.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)