Israel says it killed top Iranian security leader, Basij commander
This photo released by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office on March 17, 2026 shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) speaking on the phone. The Israeli Prime Minister's Office released a photo showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking on the phone, allegedly "ordering the elimination of senior Iranian regime officials." (Xinhua)
JERUSALEM, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday that it carried out precision airstrikes in Tehran, killing Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of Iran's Basij volunteer force, and Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.
Larijani is considered a key decision-maker in Iran following the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Feb. 28.
Citing security sources, Israeli state-owned Kan TV News and other media reported that the strikes also targeted Akram al-Ajouri, head of the military wing of the Islamic Jihad group, who is believed to have been killed.
The Israeli Prime Minister's Office released a photo showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking on the phone, allegedly "ordering the elimination of senior Iranian regime officials."
This file photo taken on Nov. 15, 2024 shows Ali Larijani delivering a speech in Beirut, Lebanon. Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirmed on March 17, 2026 that its secretary Ali Larijani has been killed, Iranian media reported. (Xinhua)
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