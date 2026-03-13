Israel targets building in central Beirut in new wave of strikes

Xinhua) 09:45, March 13, 2026

The photo taken on March 12, 2026 shows buildings damaged by an Israeli airstrike in the Bachoura area of Beirut, Lebanon. The Israeli military announced on Thursday afternoon that it launched a new series of airstrikes in Beirut targeting Hezbollah targets. (Photo by Bilal Jawich / Xinhua)

BEIRUT, March 12 (Xinhua) -- The Israeli military announced on Thursday afternoon that it launched a new series of airstrikes in Beirut targeting Hezbollah targets.

Warnings were issued urging residents to evacuate specific buildings in the Bachoura and Zkak al-Blat areas before the strikes. The targeted building in the latter houses a branch of Al-Qard Al-Hassan, which Israel claims Hezbollah uses as a financial arm to fund weapons purchases and pay its fighters.

The warnings and subsequent strikes caused panic among residents and displaced families who had fled earlier Israeli attacks and taken refuge in central Beirut.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's Public Health Ministry reported Thursday that the death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon has risen to 687 since March 2, with 1,774 injuries.

It added that the number of paramedics killed reached 18, with 45 others injured.

Also on Thursday, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the government is working to halt the ongoing war and ensure the safe return of displaced residents.

"We will work around the clock to stop this war and enable you to return to your homes as soon as possible, to a safe and dignified return," Salam said in a speech addressing the country's worsening humanitarian situation.

He also thanked Lebanese communities for hosting displaced families and expressed appreciation to friendly countries for providing humanitarian assistance to ease civilians' suffering.

Hezbollah announced the launch of rockets from Lebanon toward Israel at dawn on March 2 for the first time since a ceasefire was declared on Nov. 27, 2024.

Israel subsequently launched what it described as an "offensive military campaign" against the group, including heavy airstrikes targeting Beirut's southern suburbs and areas in southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as border ground incursions.

The photo taken on March 12, 2026 shows buildings damaged by an Israeli airstrike in the Zkak al-Blat area of Beirut, Lebanon. The Israeli military announced on Thursday afternoon that it launched a new series of airstrikes in Beirut targeting Hezbollah targets. (Photo by Bilal Jawich / Xinhua)

The photo taken on March 12, 2026 shows smoke following an Israeli airstrike in the Bachoura area of Beirut, Lebanon. The Israeli military announced on Thursday afternoon that it launched a new series of airstrikes in Beirut targeting Hezbollah targets. (Photo by Bilal Jawich / Xinhua)

The photo taken on March 12, 2026 shows buildings damaged by an Israeli airstrike in the Bachoura area of Beirut, Lebanon. The Israeli military announced on Thursday afternoon that it launched a new series of airstrikes in Beirut targeting Hezbollah targets. (Photo by Bilal Jawich / Xinhua)

The photo taken on March 12, 2026 shows buildings damaged by an Israeli airstrike in the Zkak al-Blat area of Beirut, Lebanon. The Israeli military announced on Thursday afternoon that it launched a new series of airstrikes in Beirut targeting Hezbollah targets. (Photo by Bilal Jawich / Xinhua)

The photo taken on March 12, 2026 shows buildings damaged by an Israeli airstrike in the Zkak al-Blat area of Beirut, Lebanon. The Israeli military announced on Thursday afternoon that it launched a new series of airstrikes in Beirut targeting Hezbollah targets. (Photo by Bilal Jawich / Xinhua)

The photo taken on March 12, 2026 shows smoke following an Israeli airstrike in the Bachoura area of Beirut, Lebanon. The Israeli military announced on Thursday afternoon that it launched a new series of airstrikes in Beirut targeting Hezbollah targets. (Photo by Bilal Jawich / Xinhua)

The photo taken on March 12, 2026 shows smoke following an Israeli airstrike in the Bachoura area of Beirut, Lebanon. The Israeli military announced on Thursday afternoon that it launched a new series of airstrikes in Beirut targeting Hezbollah targets. (Photo by Bilal Jawich / Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)