Iran launches new wave of attacks on Israel

Xinhua) 12:18, March 07, 2026

TEHRAN/BEIRUT, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Iran has launched a new wave of attacks on Israel, using ballistic missiles, including its latest super-heavy Khorramshahr-4, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) was quoted as saying on Friday by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

"The 22nd wave of Operation True Promise 4 has begun, using a large number of Khorramshahr 4," the IRGC said, noting the missiles were fired "directly into the heart of the occupied territories."

Meanwhile, an Israeli airstrike targeted on Friday noon a residential building in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon on Friday, according to Lebanon's official National News Agency.

The report said the strike hit the floor just below the top level of the Maqassed building located near Al-Siddiq Mosque in the city.

Ambulances rushed to the scene following the attack, while the extent of casualties or damage was not immediately clear.

