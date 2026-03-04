Belarusian president meets Iranian ambassador, calls for peace in Middle East
MINSK, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with Iranian Ambassador to Belarus Alireza Sanei here on Wednesday.
The talks focused on the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including the recent attack on Iran and the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Lukashenko reiterated Belarus' long-standing commitment to peace, noting that the country has suffered heavy losses in past wars and therefore opposes any form of armed conflict.
He condemned the Israeli-U.S. strikes as an unacceptable act that resulted in the deaths of innocent civilians and Khamenei.
The Belarusian leader warned that the conflict could draw Gulf states into the violence and urged the international community -- particularly major powers, Israel and the United States -- to recognize the risk of unpredictable escalation.
