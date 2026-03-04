Maintaining security, stability around Strait of Hormuz serves interests of int'l community: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:43, March 04, 2026

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The Strait of Hormuz and its adjacent waters are important international corridors for cargo and energy trade, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday, adding that maintaining security and stability in this region aligns with the common interests of the international community.

"China urges all parties to immediately cease military actions, avoid further escalation of tensions, and prevent instability that could have greater impacts on the global economy," the spokesperson said at a regular press briefing.

