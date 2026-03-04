Home>>
Iran has identified candidates for position of supreme leader: media
(Xinhua) 18:40, March 04, 2026
TEHRAN, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Iran has decided on possible candidates for the post of supreme leader of the country, Seyed Ahmad Khatami, a member of the Assembly of Experts responsible for electing Iran's supreme leader, was quoted by the semi-official Mehr news agency as saying on Wednesday.
