China says another 470-plus citizens evacuated safely from Iran
(Xinhua) 16:48, March 04, 2026
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Since the military strikes against Iran began, another 470-plus Chinese citizens have been evacuated safely from Iran with the help of Chinese diplomatic missions, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday in response to a related query.
Spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily press briefing that after the security situation in Iran became tense, China has repeatedly requested relevant parties to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in Iran and neighboring countries.
Chinese embassies and consulates in Iran and neighboring countries have been working around the clock to assist in the evacuation of batches of Chinese citizens, she said.
