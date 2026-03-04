Spanish PM calls for peace in Iran, rejects Trump's trade threats

Xinhua) 19:30, March 04, 2026

MADRID, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday called for peace amid the widening conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, and rejected U.S. threats after refusing to allow American bases on Spanish territory to be used in the fighting.

Sanchez made the remarks from his official residence at the Palacio de la Moncloa, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to impose a trade embargo on Spain following Madrid's decision.

Spain would not yield to "reprisals from anyone," Sanchez said, emphasizing the country's "economic and moral strength."

The Spanish government's position was "clear and consistent," he added, stressing respect for international law and opposing military escalation.

"No to the breakdown of international law that protects everyone. No to accepting that the world can only solve problems with bombs," Sanchez said, adding that Spain's position can be summarized as "no to war."

A conflict with Iran would not bring "a fairer international order" and would instead increase economic uncertainty and push up oil and gas prices, said Sanchez.

