Spanish PM calls for peace in Iran, rejects Trump's trade threats
MADRID, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday called for peace amid the widening conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, and rejected U.S. threats after refusing to allow American bases on Spanish territory to be used in the fighting.
Sanchez made the remarks from his official residence at the Palacio de la Moncloa, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to impose a trade embargo on Spain following Madrid's decision.
Spain would not yield to "reprisals from anyone," Sanchez said, emphasizing the country's "economic and moral strength."
The Spanish government's position was "clear and consistent," he added, stressing respect for international law and opposing military escalation.
"No to the breakdown of international law that protects everyone. No to accepting that the world can only solve problems with bombs," Sanchez said, adding that Spain's position can be summarized as "no to war."
A conflict with Iran would not bring "a fairer international order" and would instead increase economic uncertainty and push up oil and gas prices, said Sanchez.
Photos
Related Stories
- Maintaining security, stability around Strait of Hormuz serves interests of int'l community: FM spokesperson
- Wang urges ceasefire in call with Israeli FM
- China calls for immediate stop to military operations: spokesperson on Iran situation
- What to know about world reactions to U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran?
- China says deeply saddened by massive civilian casualties in strikes against Iran
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.