Iran claims attacks on U.S., Israeli targets as Israel intercepting Iranian missiles

TEHRAN/JERUSALEM, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Iran's armed forces said Friday that they attacked U.S. and Israeli targets across the region, while the Israel Defense Forces said its air defense systems were intercepting another missile launch from Iran.

In a statement, Iran's army said its ground force has targeted U.S. military bases in Kuwait with drones launched in large numbers, vowing that the attacks will continue in the coming hours.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said it has launched a large number of Khorramshahr-4, Kheibar and Fattah missiles towards Israeli and U.S. targets in its 22nd wave of attacks, according to a statement published on its official news outlet Sepah News.

In another statement, the IRGC said in the latest wave, the Khorramshahr-4 missiles carried 2-ton warheads and hit the targets with speeds of above Mach 14.

The IRGC listed the targets as U.S. bases in regional countries, as well as Tel Aviv, Ben Gurion Airport and military centers in Haifa.

For its part, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that, "a short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran ... Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat."

On Saturday morning, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities. Iran responded through several waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. bases in the Middle East.

Israeli security forces and first responders work at the site of an Iranian strike in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 6, 2026. Iran's armed forces said Friday that they attacked U.S. and Israeli targets across the region, while the Israel Defense Forces said its air defense systems were intercepting another missile launch from Iran. (Gideon Markowicz/JINI via Xinhua)

