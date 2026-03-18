Trump says most U.S. allies "don't want to get involved" in military operation against Iran

Xinhua) 11:04, March 18, 2026

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States has been informed by most of its NATO allies that they "don't want to get involved" with its military operation against Iran, claiming that the United States will "no longer 'need,' or desire" any help from NATO allies or any other countries in the world.

"We no longer 'need,' or desire, the NATO Countries' assistance -- WE NEVER DID! Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"We have had such Military Success ... In fact, speaking as President of the United States of America, by far the Most Powerful Country Anywhere in the World, WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!" Trump said.

Trump again criticized NATO for not helping the United States.

"I am not surprised by their action, however, because I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one way street -- We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need," Trump said.

One day earlier, while rebuking allies for their reluctance to join the White House-proposed Strait of Hormuz escorts, Trump said he would "soon" announce "a couple" of countries that have offered their help.

"Numerous countries have told me they're on the way," Trump said Monday, though he failed to name any.

"Europe has no interest in an open-ended war," Kaja Kallas, the EU's top diplomat, said of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran in Brussels on Monday. "This is not Europe's war, but Europe's interests are directly at stake."

The United States and Israel launched massive attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, disrupting global shipping, sending oil prices soaring and shaking the global economy.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)