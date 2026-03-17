Fire erupts at U.S. embassy in Baghdad after attack

Xinhua) 13:41, March 17, 2026

BAGHDAD, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Facilities inside the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad's Green Zone caught fire after the embassy was attacked early Tuesday.

Two booby-trapped drones landed within the embassy perimeter and the subsequent explosions sparked a fire visible from outside the complex, a source from Iraq's Interior Ministry told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

Sirens were activated immediately across the site during the assault, while the embassy's defense system failed to intercept the incoming drones, said the source.

There were no immediate reports about casualties and the resulting blaze indicates material damage to the facilities.

The embassy was subjected to multiple rounds of attacks from Monday evening to the early hours of Tuesday.

The Green Zone in central Baghdad houses Iraqi government buildings, the parliament and several foreign missions, including the U.S. embassy. The heavily fortified zone has been a frequent target of rocket and mortar fire in recent years.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)