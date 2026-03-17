About 200 U.S. troops injured since start of U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran: command

Xinhua) 13:26, March 17, 2026

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Xinhua) -- About 200 U.S. troops have been injured since the United States and Israel launched massive attacks on Iran more than two weeks ago, a spokesperson with the U.S. Central Command said on Monday.

The injuries happened across seven Middle East countries, namely Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to U.S. Central Command spokesperson Tim Hawkins.

Among the injured, 10 service members were seriously wounded and over 180 others have been treated and returned to duty, said Hawkins.

A U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft on Thursday went down in western Iraq, raising the known death toll of the U.S. military to 13 since the U.S.-Israeli strikes were launched on Feb. 28, the command said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)