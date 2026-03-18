Trump says U.S. "not ready" to end conflict with Iran

Xinhua) 11:05, March 18, 2026

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Washington is "not ready" to end the conflict with Iran, which is now entering its third week.

"We're not ready to leave yet, but we'll be leaving in the near future," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Asked whether the White House has a "day-after" plan for the conflict with Iran, Trump gave no details, repeating his claim that Iran has "been decimated from every standpoint" since the United States and Israel began large-scale attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.

It would take Iran a decade to rebuild, he said.

Trump told reporters that if he sends U.S. ground troops into Iran, he was not afraid it could turn into another Vietnam for the United States.

Local analysts say if Washington plans to seize Kharg Island, Iran's main oil export hub, and target an underground facility in Isfahan believed to store much of its nuclear material, U.S. or Israeli ground operations would likely be required.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)